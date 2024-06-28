Obi, relatives, Nollywood actors, others lay Mr. Ibu to rest

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Nollywood actors and actresses as well as family and relatives have laid multiple awards winning artiste, John Okafor, popularly called Mr. Ibu.

The 62-year-old actor was laid to rest in his home town, Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, with dignitaries from all walks of life trooping to the town to catch a glimpse of his casket before it was buried.

Okafor’s burial on Friday came three months after he succumbed to the battle against cancer and was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital in Lagos.

Obi, who was received at the burial by some of Okafor’s colleagues including Patience Ozokwo popularly called Muma Gee, described the actor’s exit as an irreplaceable loss to both the nation and the entertainment industry.

In a statement released on his official social media handle, he said: “I was in Amuri, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State today to pay my last respects to the talented Nollywood actor John Okafor a.k.a (Mr. Ibu).

“I joined the Okafor family, the Nollywood Entertainment family and other mourners to bid farewell to the Late Veteran Nollywood Actor, who was laid to rest.

“May God who called him home, at this time, grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. May God protect and bless his family always”.

Meanwhile, celebrities and colleagues of the Nollywood veteran, who couldn’t make it to the burial venue, bid Mr. Ibu farewell through various social media posts.

Family members disclosed that the actor passed on Saturday after being rushed to the private hospital for medical care by his family.