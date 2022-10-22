Obi reiterates call for 2023 election campaign suspension

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated the need for his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and others to stop their campaign and provide relief materials to victims of flood disasters across the country.

Obi said that the people, who were displaced. needed their help at this time, particularly after suffering huge losses following the flood that had ravaged many communities.

He made the appeal on Saturday during a visit Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, in Yenagoa, the state capital, to sympathise with him and residents that were displaced by floods in the state.

The former governor of Anambra State, who had visited flood-ravaged communities in Benue State to commiserate with victims, tasked the Federal Government to be proactive in mitigating the effects of devastating floods across the country.

Floods have hit parts of Nigeria in the last two months with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saying that about 2.5 million persons were affected and over 603 persons killed by the flooding caused by torrential rainfall of late.

Houses and farmlands have been submerged in Lagos, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 2022 floods have attracted international “solidarity”. In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari by United Kingdom monarch, King Charles III, who sympathised with Nigeria over the “devastating” incidents.

He said: “Your Excellency, Dear Mr President,” the monarch began in the message to Buhari. “I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

“We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met. I know that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as you recover from these truly terrible events,” the monarch added.