Obi reels out solutions to improve WAEC performance

The Labour Party (LP) former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure over the mass failure of students recorded during the 2024 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), attributing the lapses on poor funding of the education sector.

Obi said the 2024 WAEC result which showed a 7.69 percent decrease in Nigerian students’ performance confirms the worrying lack of investment in the critical areas of development in the country.

The Anambra State former governor disclosed this in a statement he issued on Monday through his official social media handle.

Obi said, “The recent announcement by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) that it recorded a 7.69 percent decrease in the performance of candidates who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria reaffirms the worrying lack of investment in the critical areas of development, education, health and pulling people out of poverty.

“This constant decline in our educational performance and other critical areas demands urgent attention and action.

“With our claimed literacy rate of over 50%, we are still ranked 187 on the global scale of literacy, reflecting a visible lack of commitment to education in the country. Our investment in education, as with other critical areas, remains poor.

“A total capital expenditure for the entire education sector, including the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), was allocated N330.3 billion. For a country with about 81,520 schools at the primary level and 23,550 schools at the secondary level, such an amount is visibly poor.”