Obi rallies lawmakers against Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers

As Nigerians react to the unexpected suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the declaration of a state of emergency in the state, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has added his voice to the growing chorus of condemnation, urging the National Assembly to reject the measures as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Obi, even though Fubara had already accepted his fate while declaring a readiness to ensure the measures put in place by President Bola Tinubu to restore peace and harmony to the state achieved the desired results, stated that this declaration indicates a degrading backdoor imposition of martial rule.

The former governor, who alleged that the suspension of Fubara was a clear example of disregarding the rule of law, accused Tinubu of showing a dangerous willingness to trample democracy and tighten his grip on power at all costs.

According to Obi, the political situation in Rivers does not justify such extreme measures, adding that a state of emergency does not mean an elected governor can be removed unilaterally.

The former presidential candidate stated this in a post shared on his social handles, hours after Tiinubu suspended Fubara and other elected public officeholders in the rivers following the degeneration of political imbroglio between the legislative led by Martin Amaewhule and the governor in the state.

He said, “The unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Similaya Fubara of Rivers State from office is not only unconstitutional but also reckless. It has plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey”

“By disregarding the rule of law, the President has shown a dangerous willingness to trample on democracy. The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless—it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs. It is a degrading back door imposition of martial rule on a strategic part of the federation with all the implied negatives”

“The political situation on the ground in Rivers does not justify such an extreme measure, and it is also a biased interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution”

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected Governor can be removed unilaterally. This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria”

“This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers. If left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity. Having already been grappling with non-adherence to electoral qualifications, rules, and massive rigging, adding arbitrary removal of elected officials will push us to a state of nature and anarchy”

“I appeal to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, as it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigand already threatening our democracy”