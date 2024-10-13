Obi raises concerns against bandit killing across north

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has raised concerns on the death toll recorded since advent of Boko Haram, bandits and others, saying Nigeria is gradually losing count of citizens killed by gunmen in the country.

Obi said that the never-ending incidents of killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes across the country have continued to be of concern to many.

The Anambra State former governor stated this on Sunday while reacting to murder of three Supersport crew members in Anambra State.

“The situation has continued unabated and is worse by the day. We are gradually losing count of the people who have lost their lives to insecurity in our nation. Non-state actors have continued to inflict pain and sorrow on families whose loved ones are often kidnapped and sometimes killed in gruesome manners.

“In particular, I condemn, in totality, the unfortunate killing of some crew members of Supersports TV, who were attacked in a tragic ambush along the Ihiala-Orlu Road, Anambra State, a few days ago,” Obi said.

He also lamented that two days ago, some persons were reportedly killed while others were injured in a terror attack by criminals in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

He said, “These violent attacks, many of which go unreported, have now continued to define our daily existence in our once-secured nation. How much longer do we allow our people to die before we decide enough is enough?

“I condole with the families who have lost dear ones to these recent attacks while praying for eternal rest on the dead and quick recovery for the injured. We are all in this together as a nation and will continue to demand for the security of lives and property of every Nigerian.”

The three Supersport staff were part of the television’s crew journeying to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya.

The crew members were ambushed along Ihiala-Orlu Road on Tuesday while travelling from Lagos State to Uyo, with 14 of the persons in the vehicle. Eight were rescued, two escaped, three were killed and one unaccounted for.