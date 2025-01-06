Obi raises alarm over death threats after New Year message

The former presidential candidate, Peter Obi has expressed concern over his safety after receiving death threats for criticizing the federal government’s policies and programmes during his New Year press briefing.

According to Obi, it was essential to inform the public about the threat as it was not just targeted at him, but also at his family and close associates, who had been receiving threatening messages.

The Anambra state’s former governor’s comment came following criticism by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka who allegedly accused him of making absurd claims and unfair allegations against the party and its supporters.

However, Obi in a statement released through his social media handle on Monday stated that despite receiving the life-threatening messages, he will continue speaking out against unfair policies and programmes which the present administration has failed to address,

According to the statement, I will not be silenced in my resolve to speak truthfully, especially as our nation continues to drift toward undemocratic practices. We are increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, where freedom of expression is being systematically suppressed. May God help us create a better and freer society for the sake of our children”