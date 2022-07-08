Obi picks Base Uni. founder as 2023 presidential running mate

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has picked Base university founder Yusuf Baba-Ahmed as his running mate for the 2023 General Elections.

According to him, the party is able to find somebody who is eminently qualified to be the vice president of Nigeria to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive.

He said it was the party’s intention to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive and this could not be done without having people with similar vision and idea prepared for the task ahead.

Obi, during a news conference on Friday, in Abuja said that the party would bring all Nigerians into a big tent where everybody would be involved in ending the primitive politics of ethnicity, religion and all sorts of things.

“I have the honour to present to you somebody I can call a friend, a younger brother and God willing the next vice president of Nigeria in the name of Sen. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed .

“He has been described as one of the brightest, youngest personalities in Nigeria who has distinguished himself in all areas.

“He brings to this mission a great wealth of experience from the background on the private sector to public sector and a global knowledge that will help in a journey of turning around this country.. “he said.

He further said that the party would have a team of people who would join in building the Nigeria they desired and hope in the country .

On his part, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed expressed gratitude to the party for considering him as the vice presidential candidate .

“My task is simple and it is to accept this nomination and this candidacy. The undeniable, unchallengeable fundamental reason for being on this ticket is to rescue Nigeria, and it goes without saying that you can only rescue that which is in trouble; Nigeria is likened to that.

“I cannot afford not to be part of the movement to rescue Nigeria.” he said.

