Obi losses polling unit to APC guber candidate in Anambra

Inspite of campaigning for the Labour Party (LP) candidate ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election, former presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, lost his polling to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate during the poll.

Obi, who is leader of the opposition party, was said to have been unable to convince electorates to cast their votes for the LP candidate.

In the result announced at about 3 p.m. at Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, the APC candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, polled 73 votes in the unit to defeat the LP candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes in the unit.

Obi, the LP presidential candidate in 2023, cast his ballot earlier in the day at the same polling unit.

He campaigned for his party in the ongoing election in a state where he won over 95 per cent of the votes in 2023.