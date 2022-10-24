Obi lifts suspension on presidential campaign after visiting flood victims

After concluding visit to victims of flooding across the country, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lifted suspension on his campaign, just as he fixed October 29th for official kick-off of 2023 election in the country.

Obi has also picked North central of Nigeria, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital as venue for campaign flag -off ahead of upcoming poll in the country.

The flagbearer’s decision was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Spokespersons, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Monday.

According to the statement, Recall that the council shifted the initial flag-off from the 20th of October due to the rampaging flood that affected 33 out of the 36 states of the federation.

“Our presidential candidate, Peter Obi had to visit affected states to empathise with affected states and communities across the country.

“After his visitations, the campaign council of our great party has deemed it necessary to earnestly start the campaign from the north central geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We call on our support groups and teeming supporters to make themselves available for a worthwhile campaign for the 2023 general elections”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

