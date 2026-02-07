Obi lied on electronic poll results transmission- APC

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, of misleading Nigerians over claims that the Senate rejected electronic transmission of election results.

The party said recent clarifications by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Enyinnaya Abaribe reaffirmed the long-standing position of the Senate in support of the deployment of technology, including electronic transmission of results, in line with the Electoral Act and subject to the operational capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Saturday, Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the clarifications “categorically debunk the false and misleading narrative” that the Senate opposed electronic transmission of results, a claim he said was hastily amplified by Obi without regard for facts.

According to the APC spokesperson, the episode once again exposes what it described as Obi’s habitual rush to judgment and preference for sensational commentary over verifiable legislative records.

“It is unpresidential, unstatesmanlike and indeed unstable for anyone aspiring to the highest office in the land to consistently rush to the media without first ascertaining the facts,” the party said, adding that leadership demands restraint, accuracy and depth rather than impulsive reactions driven by headlines and social media applause.

He stressed that at no point did the Senate reject the electronic transmission of election results. Rather, it said lawmakers acted responsibly by strengthening the legal framework to ensure that the deployment of technology in elections is credible, secure, and aligned with INEC’s technical readiness.

“To misrepresent this careful and measured legislative position as a ‘rejection’ is either a profound misunderstanding of legislative procedure or a deliberate distortion for political mileage,” the statement said.

The party questioned what it described as a “desperate and relentless attempt” by Obi and his supporters to discredit the electoral process, warning that such conduct heats up the polity, undermines confidence in Nigeria’s democracy, and places personal ambition above national stability.

“This behaviour is neither accidental nor harmless. It fuels mistrust, stokes division, and weakens public faith in democratic institutions,” the APC said, adding that Nigerians are discerning enough to see through what it termed political mischief.

The APC argued that the controversy fits into what it described as a growing pattern of misstatements by Obi on complex legislative, economic, and policy issues, often contradicted later by official records and responsible authorities.

It accused the former Anambra State governor of selective use of statistics and half-truths stripped of context, saying this has eroded confidence in his public interventions and reinforced perceptions of narrative-driven rather than fact-driven engagement.

The party also criticised Obi’s frequent portrayal of Nigeria in a negative light on international platforms, warning that such comments undermine investor confidence, damage national morale, and raise concerns about the patriotism expected of a prospective national leader.

While acknowledging the place of constructive criticism in a democracy, the APC said Obi’s approach lacks balance and responsibility, and is further weakened by what it called contradictions between his current rhetoric and the realities of his own time in public office.

The statement further accused Obi of overreliance on social media populism, leading to premature statements, avoidable reversals, and recurring public embarrassment, as well as his alleged failure to firmly rein in extremist conduct by some of his supporters.

“Too often, his interventions on sensitive national issues appear emotion-driven and reactionary, deepening divisions rather than offering the calm, steady, and unifying leadership Nigeria requires,” the party said.

The Lagos APC concluded that democracy is strengthened by truth, accuracy, restraint, and responsibility, not by misrepresentation or what it described as the compulsive urge to disparage the country one seeks to govern.

“Once again, the facts have spoken—and once again, Peter Obi got it wrong,” the statement said.