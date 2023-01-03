Obi has qualities of true president- Ortom, Clark

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, have endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the best successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

They claimed that honesty, trust, and transparency were significant characteristics exhibited by Obi while serving as the governor of Anambra State.

The endorsement came barely two days after a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, also picked Obi ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

They endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate differently on Tuesday in Abuja and Makurdi, the Benue State capital, expressing their belief that Obi would address the country’s economy around.

Ortom is one of five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the G5 or Integrity Group. Others are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The governors have refrained from campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar amid opposition to the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu coming from the same region as the standard bearer.

Through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, the governor “strongly recommends Peter Obi to Nigerians as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.”

The governor noted that the governor is convinced that Obi “possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity, and fairness for all Nigerians.”

Ortom said the President that Nigeria needs at this “challenging time” in its history is one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development.

Clark, who announced his position at a news briefing in Abuja, stressed that Obi has all the qualities the country needs from any leader that should take over from President Buhari.

The elder statesman based his endorsement on traits he believed were critical to leading the country, saying Obi will tackle the issues of the injustices and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as President.

The Ijaw leader’s backing is the second high-profile endorsement to be received by Mr Obi in three days.

