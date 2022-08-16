Obi, Govs, others discuss 2023 presidential poll chances

Ahead of the next month kick-off of political campaign for 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has intensified consultations, discussing with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his colleagues from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governors to ensure that he garner more votes than other candidates including the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Some of Wike’s colleagues already having discussion with Obi were Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Also, former governors on the platform of the PDP that have joined ongoing discussion were Cross River ex-governor, Donald Duke; and the Gombe State ex-governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, as well as his Ondo counterpart, Olusegun Mimiko, former Attorney General and Minister for justice, Mohammed Adoke, among others.

The Guild learnt that the meeting was held at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, yesterday night.

Confirming the meeting, Mimiko, in a picture released on Tuesday through his official social media handle, describing the meeting as one that was fruitful.

According to the statement, Nice to share some time last night with Rivers State Governor; Nyesom Wike, Cross Rivers ex-governor; Donald Duke, Labour party presidential candidate; Peter Obi, Gombe ex-governor; Ibrahim Dankwambo, Benue governor; Samuel Ortom, Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Mohammed Adoke, and many other friends”.

Obi’s meeting with the governors and former governors came weeks after having a closed door discussion with Wike which sources said the discussions were centered on the next year’s poll, following decision by the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pick his Delta state counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa.

It would be recalled that before hosting the current meeting, Wike had in his private residence in Port Harcourt on Thursday, August 11, hosted Mimiko, a meeting that lasted for several minutes.

After the PDP’ presidential primary, the Rivers Governor had been meeting with top politicians including those from other politicians recently, especially those from other political divides.

He has been hosting top political figures, fuelling speculations that he may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after failing to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

