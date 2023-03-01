Obi goes to court against Tinubu’s victory

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has concluded plans mount a legal challenge against the declaration of president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the vice president-elect, Kassim Shetimma, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Obi took the decision after results announced by INEC were said to have been less than the number of votes cast by electorates during the exercise

Also, the Anambra State former governor decision was also said to be based on the electoral umpire to allegedly reneged on promises made to the political parties before the poll that results at each of polling unit would be uploaded immediately after the election.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed, disclosed the plans on Wednesday during a press briefing held in Abuja hours after INEC announced Tinubu as winner of the Saturday’s poll.

While the party has rejected the polls and its supporters claim the exercise was compromised, the LP chieftain said his principal will speak in due time.

But he assured their supporters of seeking legal redress while calling for calm, insisting that the election was not free and fair.

Baba-Ahmed is calling on the judiciary to prove themselves to be impartial when the case gets to the court, wondering how the results for the presidential and National Assembly elections were collated when they weren’t transmitted electronically.

No amount of pressure would get the Labour Party or its agents to preach against peace, he maintained, adding that despite the outcome of the poll, they still have hope in Nigeria.

According to him, the LP will continue to hold the President Muhammadu Buhari administration accountable for a free and credible election and remains optimistic of a great outing come March 11 when the guber and house of assembly exercise takes place.

The LP vice presidential candidate, however, dismissed speculations of a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He insisted that the party is fighting for its mandate alone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

