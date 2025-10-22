Obi faults Tinubu’s silence on death records from Niger mishaps

As grieving families await answers, former presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned President Bola Tinubu for remaining silent over the casualties recorded in the Niger tanker explosion, urging him to show empathy.

Reacting to the incident, which claimed over 30 lives and left several others injured along the Bida–Agaie Road, Obi described the tragedy as a painful reminder of the worsening hardship pushing citizens into dangerous situations.

He said the government’s indifference to such tragedies reflects a troubling lack of empathy and responsibility among leaders.

The former Anambra governor on Wednesday, emphasized the need for an unwavering commitment to building a nation that genuinely values its citizens, one where every life is treated with dignity.

He noted that the recurring tragedies across the country should serve as a wake-up call to the collective responsibility of all Nigerians to create a society where no one has to die merely trying to survive.

The statement read partly, “I just read the report of yet another mishap in Niger State yesterday, where no fewer than 30 people reportedly lost their lives and about 40 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a tragic tanker explosion that occurred along the Bida–Agaie Road in Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, to the affected communities, and to the government of Niger State.

“It is both sad and painful that poverty continues to drive our people into situations where they must dangerously risk their lives to survive. Even more heartbreaking is that tragedies like this occur almost daily across our nation

“May the souls of all who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength. Amen.”