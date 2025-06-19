Obi faults Tinubu, Alia for politicizing Benue tragedy

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticized President Bola Tinubu and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia for turning the recent killings in state into a political issue instead of addressing the humanitarian crisis with the seriousness it deserves.

Obi described the conduct of both Tinubu and Alia during their condolence visit to victims of the Yelewata community massacre as deeply inappropriate and superficial.

In a statement released on Thursday, Obi lamented the administration’s failure to treat the tragic loss of lives with the seriousness and sensitivity it deserved.

He criticised the President for arriving at the mourning site dressed in a festive agbada, calling the gesture completely out of touch.

“We’ve reached a heart breaking point where condolence visits now resemble carnivals,” Obi said.

Obi did not spare the Benue State government, accusing it of turning the occasion into a celebratory event rather than a solemn moment of mourning.

“They announced a public holiday not to reflect or pray, but to stage a spectacle. Even schools were shut down for it,” he noted.

The former Anambra State governor expressed outrage over schoolchildren being made to perform during the visit.

According to him, “These are children who lost classmates and parents. Yet, instead of grieving, they were lined up in the rain to sing and dance. Where else does this kind of thing happen?” he asked.

“Rather than silence and reflection, the event was filled with banners, music, and rehearsed performances. Lives were lost, but it felt like a political rally.

“This culture of indifference to suffering must end. We are not in a war zone, yet blood flows and leaders applaud. It’s not just tone-deaf; it’s reckless.

“The time, energy, and funds spent on that show could’ve been used for food relief, shelters, medical help, education support, and trauma care for survivors. But sadly, the government chose showmanship over substance,” Obi stated.