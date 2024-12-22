Obi faults Ooni’s ex-wife, others arrest over Ibadan stampede

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents resulting from the distribution of palliatives, describing them as a reflection of the severe hunger and poverty plaguing the nation.

Obi extended his condolences to the families, communities, and states affected by the loss of lives during the distribution of relief materials.

In a statement on Sunday via social media handle, the Anambra State former governor appealed that the Oyo State Government reconsider it’s stance on the matter which was embarked upon by the suspects to assist Nigerians ahead of the yuletide season.

“While still in mourning mood over the precious lives lost due to tragic incidents stemming from the distribution of palliatives, I am deeply pained that such occurrences are a reflection of the severe hunger and poverty currently ravaging our nation,” he said.

Obi also addressed the recent arrest of the organisers of a palliative distribution program in Oyo State, which was led by the former wife of the Ooni of Ife. He urged the government to reconsider its action, emphasising that acts of goodwill should not be criminalised.

“I want to make a heartfelt appeal to the government to reconsider this action. Acts of goodwill, even when they unintentionally result in unfortunate outcomes, should not be criminalised. This particular initiative was intended to alleviate suffering and bring relief to the people,” Obi stated.

He further criticised the systemic failure of governance, asserting that leaders and policymakers should be held accountable for the widespread hardship facing Nigerians, rather than individuals attempting to provide relief.

“If accountability is to be sought, it should begin with the leaders and policymakers whose cumulative actions—or inactions—have inflicted the widespread hardship and suffering we see today. It is the systemic failure of governance, not the efforts of well-meaning individuals, that should be scrutinised,” he added.

Obi called for a shift in national priorities and urged leaders to adopt policies that address the root causes of hunger and poverty.

“As a nation, we must collectively retrace our steps and prioritise policies and actions that uplift the lives of our people. Let us redirect our focus toward creating a system where no citizen is left desperate for necessities,” he said.

Obi further stressed the need to rebuild trust and prevent future tragedies, urging for urgent and inclusive reforms to address the challenges confronting the nation.