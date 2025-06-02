Obi donates N20M to Niger flood victims

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi has donated N20 million to Niger state government in support of its efforts to provide succor to victims of the devastating floods in the Mokwa area of the state.

The donation, according to Obi, is part of his ongoing commitment to stand with Nigerians in times of distress and to support states grappling with natural disasters.

The former Anambra governor made this donation during a visit to the Government House, where he was received by Niger Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba in Minna to commiserate with the victims and assure them of solidarity and hope.

During their meeting, Obi and Garba discussed the urgent needs of the affected communities, where over 200 lives have been lost, nearly 1,000 people remain missing, more than 3,000 have been displaced, and countless homes destroyed.

Obi stressed the need for proactive measures to tackle climate change, while urging governments at all levels to prioritise disaster preparedness and invest in infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather conditions.

“This incident and others happening all over Nigeria affect us all, and as a family, we must come together to care, comfort and stand together, especially in times of grief and difficulty,” he said.

“I hereby urge and appeal to the Federal Government, all support agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to assist the good people of Niger State in ameliorating their suffering,” Obi added.

Speaking further, the former governor commended the efforts of the Governor Hajiya Bago, his deputy and the local response teams for their courage and resilience in the face of the overwhelming challenge.

“I pray that God comforts the families of those who have lost their loved ones, protects those still missing, and grants healing and strength to everyone affected by this disaster. May Niger State find peace and restoration,” he said.

Garba appreciated the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful, especially as the state continues to resettle displaced persons and rebuild affected communities.

He also commended him for his kindness and love for humanity, especially in the support of victims of natural disasters.