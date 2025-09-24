Obi dismisses reports on meeting Trump, MC Oluomo

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has distanced himself from the images and stories claiming he met with United State President, Donald Trump, and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

Obi described the images and accompanying narratives as fabricated, emphasising that no such meetings took place and urged hos supporters to ignore the reports

the Anambra State former governor condemned the spread of fake news, urging Nigerians and the global community to verify information before sharing.

He reiterated his commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, including insecurity, poverty, and issues in education and healthcare, while maintaining transparency and integrity in his political endeavors.

According to the statement, “My attention has been drawn to some pictures currently circulating on social media, falsely portraying meetings I never had.

“One of such images purports to show me with US President Donald Trump, alongside a fabricated claim that he praised me. Another seeks to depict me with MC Oluomo in his office. Let me state categorically that both pictures are fake and doctored, and the accompanying stories are entirely false.

“I have not met Mr Trump recently, nor have I had any such meeting with MC Oluomo. These fabrications highlight the persistent dangers of fake news and disinformation in our society. They are not only misleading but deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public.

“Nigerians and the international community must remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and resist the culture of propaganda that undermines truth and integrity. For the avoidance of doubt, if I had such meetings, I would have personally made them public on my X handle.

“My politics has never been about seeking praise or cheap publicity; it is about confronting the real problems of Nigeria and working towards solutions grounded in integrity, accountability, and transparency. My politics is strictly focused on addressing the plight of suffering Nigerians by tackling insecurity, rule of law, education, healthcare, and pulling millions out of poverty.”