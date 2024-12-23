Obi demands IGP lift restrictions on palliative distribution

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has requested that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urgently lift restrictions imposed on the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable citizens, saying the move by the police will worsen the hunger level across the country.

Highlighting the effects of the IGP’s action, he has warned that the restriction policy will deter individuals and humanitarian organizations from providing aid to the less privileged.

Obi’s warning came barely 24 hours after Egbetokun, cautioned individuals against the unorganized distribution of food items following the recent stampedes that have claimed over 50 lives across the country.

The former Anambra governor, who described the IGP’s directive as “disturbing” on Monday, stated that despite the timely response to the recorded tragedies, it is still an open abuse as it bridges the vulnerable from accessing economic support.

According to Obi, “The latest directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) placing some restrictions on the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged in our midst is disturbing. Even though the directive is a timely response to the series of tragedies recorded across the country recently, and the IG’s honest reaction to the challenges of the prevailing economic hardship, it’s open to abuse. It is capable of discouraging citizens from helping the hungry and distressed among us”

“While I understand the need for better organization and more attention to public safety, it is important to clarify that acts of goodwill should not be hindered by excessive bureaucracy. Rather than requiring people to seek permission to assist those in need, we should encourage them to find better, more organized ways to offer such help. The focus should be on promoting coordination, not imposing barriers that could deter much-needed acts of kindness in a time of widespread hunger, pain, and anger”

“This is not the time to stifle the spirit of compassion and generosity among our people. Instead, let us channel these efforts constructively, ensuring that help reaches the most vulnerable safely and efficiently. The government must also do more to address the root causes of this hardship, providing lasting solutions rather than creating obstacles for those stepping in to fill the gaps created by the government’s insensitive policies”

” I urge the IGP to immediately review this directive and ensure that the police fosters collaboration and support, not division and discouragement, in our shared quest to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians”