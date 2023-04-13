Obi debunks reports on UK govt. apology over detention

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has debunked reports that the United Kingdom (UK) government or any of its agencies have apologized to him after being detained by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in London.

Obi said that contrary to reports, the UK government was yet to apologize for its immigration officers’ conduct at the airport, urging LP members and his supporters to disregard any report on the UK government’s apology.

The Anambra State former governor debunked reports on the UK government’s apology through a statement released by the Head, Obi-Datti media, Diran Onifade, on Thursday.

Although the British government was yet to issue any statement on the matter, Onifade, in his statement, expressed confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter that had continued to elicit condemnation from LP members.

Obi, who left the country to celebrate Easter in London with his family, was detained at Heathrow Airport on April 7, over alleged impersonation.

According to the statement, “We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

“Mr Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25th,” he added.

Onifade had disclosed that Obi was “harassed” and “detained” by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom for a duplication offense which suggests that someone has been impersonating Obi in London.

The incident was said to have occurred when Obi celebrated the Easter festivities in London. The former governor was also said to have been “rescued” by his followers known as Obidients who were present at the airport.

