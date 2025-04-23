Obi Cubana clears air on eligible children for inheritance

Nigerian billionaire businessman and nightlight connoisseur, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding who would have direct claim to his property between the adopted and biological sons as well as inherit them after death.

While clearing the air on the issue, the businessman stated that his biological son, Alex Iyiegbu, is his official next of kin and has the right to take over property belonging to him whenever the need arises.

This declaration came amidst speculations and claims from his adopted son regarding the ‘next of kin’ status.

In a short video, Obi Cubana’s adopted son, Chidi, hoped on a Tik Tok trend where he declared he was the next of kin.

This video stirred up mixed controversies among the admirers of the businessman as it is known that the businessman has a biological first son.

As a result of the uproars from his adopted son’s post, Obi Cubana took to his social media handle, releasing a picture of him and his biological first son where he captioned “Ancient and Modern, eyes 09 on the ball! Alex Iyiegbu aka Next-of-kin!|” with a laughing emoji.

On his son’s 16th birthday, Obi Cubana shared heartfelt messages celebrating Alex’s growth and achievements.

He expressed immense pride in Alex’s accomplishments, including the launch of his clothing line and the publication of a comic book titled “Noise Ninja 1,” which has been recognized as a bestseller. In his tribute, Obi Cubana referred to Alex as “My Superstar boy” and emphasized that “Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu,” highlighting his pride in his son’s endeavors .

While Obi Cubana has acknowledged having an adopted son, he has not publicly commented on any disputes or claims regarding the ‘next of kin’ title.

His statements and public affirmations suggest a clear emphasis on his biological son, Alex, in this regard.

This situation has sparked varied reactions online, with discussions focusing on family dynamics and the implications of such public declarations.