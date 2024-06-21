Obi cautions Tinubu, others against comparing Nigeria against poor nations

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has publicly criticized President Bola Tinubu for comparing the poverty level in the country with other nations, saying Nigerians elected him to provide solutions and for comparison.

Obi said that the President should acknowledge and address unique challenges that emanated under his tenure rather than comparing them to those of other nations.

Tinubu had stated that Nigeria is not alone in facing poverty and suffering, that other nation were also battling with the challenge, a stance that did not go down well with Obi.

He stated this on Friday while reacting to the President’s statement through a statement released on his official social media handle.

According to the statement, “It is disheartening to hear those in charge, who were hired to address our problems, make statements like ‘we are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger.

“Instead of merely acknowledging that other countries face similar challenges, we need a thorough plan of action to tackle our unique struggles.”

Obi stressed that the problems facing the country were well-known to Nigerians, describing the nation as the poverty capital of the world.

The former governor stressed that the nation is ranked among countries with most insecure, hungriest, and poor education quality as well as the nation with highest number of out-of-school children, and high infant mortality.

“We require concrete solutions and a clear vision to address these issues, not comparisons that downplay our circumstances.

“This is the hallmark of visionary leadership and a trait of nations making progress and advancing their development. They don’t simply state the obvious but offer a roadmap for overcoming obstacles.”

Meanwhile, he urged those in leadership positions to offer tangible solutions, not mere reminders that others face similar challenges.

“We need a comprehensive approach to tackle our specific challenges, not generalizations that dismiss our experiences. A true leader provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis.”