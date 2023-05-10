Obi cautions Obidients against attacking Adeboye, Soyinka, others on 2023 election

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has cautioned his supporters popularly called Obidients to desist from attacking eminent personalities and other Nigerians over their opinion on national issues

Obi said that the ideology behind the Obidients movement was to have people that would be law-abiding citizens and stand for whatever is right in the country.

He cautioned his supporters on Wednesday in a statement released on his official social media handle hours after many of his supporters faulted General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, and Nobel Laureate, Pro. Wole Soyinka, and others whose opinions did not comply with their demands on the 2023 general election outcome.

According to him, the use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens. “While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters. “The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood”.

