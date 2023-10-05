Obi canvasses better wages, other benefits for teachers

As Nigerians celebrate the impacts of teachers on their education, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has recommended that the Federal Government pay more attention to teachers’ remuneration and introduce policies that would ensure they get better welfare.

Aside from that, the Anambra State former governor asked that the central government work aggressively to reduce the number of out-of-school children across Nigeria.

While celebrating World Teachers Day, Obi made this known via a post on his official social media handle on Thursday, describing teachers as important individuals that any society cannot do without.

He said, “I would like to celebrate all the teachers in Nigeria today, as the global community marks World Teachers Day.

“The foundation of the development of any society is human capital development which can only be achieved through education and the immeasurable contribution of teachers. So, there cannot be any true development in a society without the critical input of the educators who are our teachers.”

The former Anambra State Governor further said ” I urge the government to take teachers’ salaries seriously and ensure that they are paid as and when due.

“The great rigour, hard work, patience, and dedication most teachers in different schools and institutions, especially at the basic level, put into their work to ensure that their students can become the best in learning and character, deserve special acknowledgment and commendation.”

He also buttressed the “need to revolutionise education in the country by aggressively reducing the present 22 million out-of-school children and bringing them back to school. This we can achieve by making more investment in education and employing more teachers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

