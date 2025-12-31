Obi betrayed Nigerians after joining ADC- Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former presidential candidate Peter Obi of betraying Nigerians by joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying his defection contradicts the values and moral stance he previously championed.

The party described Obi’s move as a calculated political maneuver aimed at personal ambition rather than national interest, arguing that his alliance with the ADC underscores a pattern of shifting loyalties and convenience politics that undermines public trust.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said history appeared to be repeating itself, with Obi allegedly betraying the Nigerian people not due to pressure or external circumstances, but out of calculated self-interest.

He warned that a leader capable of so easily reversing their stance, without remorse or acknowledgment, could not be entrusted with the nation’s future, cautioning Nigerians that placing their hopes in such political inconsistency would be done at their own risk.

“More worrisome still is the tragic symbolism with which Mr. Peter Obi chose to end the year, by returning to the very political ecosystem he often described as a nest of criminality and corruption,” Oladejo stated.

The party also expressed concern over what it described as the coalition’s failure to unequivocally condemn terrorism and its deadly offshoots, warning that Nigerians should not ignore this troubling silence.

According to the APC, this reluctance is a deliberate and calculated attempt to avoid upsetting regional loyalties and local sympathies.

The party stressed that any political group unwilling to denounce the killing of innocent Nigerians for fear of losing sectional support has forfeited its moral authority to seek national leadership, emphasizing that silence in the face of terror is not neutrality but complicity.

The APC added that the group exploits national hardships for political gain, turning serious challenges into mere talking points, and seemingly hoping for the country’s failure, as it has nothing substantive or credible to offer Nigerians.

The state chapter stated that while the coalition relies on propaganda and disruption against the Nigerian state, the APC-led administration under President Bola Tinubu is tackling critical challenges—stabilizing the economy, dismantling criminal networks, restoring investor confidence, and rebuilding institutions weakened by years of mismanagement.

According to the statement, “One side traffics in noise, sabotage, and wishful failure; the other delivers governance. This explains the coalition’s obsession with exaggeration, misinformation, and international pity-seeking. With no record of transformative leadership to present, chaos becomes their campaign strategy. Hardship is weaponized. National challenges are converted into talking points. They pray for failure because they have nothing credible to offer.

“Nigerians have seen this script before -and they will reject it again. No amount of political make-up, hurried alliances, or sanctimonious sermons can disguise the emptiness of this project. Democracy is not strengthened by desperation, nor is nationhood built by those who wish the country ill merely to validate their personal ambition.

“The Lagos APC assures Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Agenda remains irreversible. The coming together of political weapons fashioned against Nigeria will fail spectacularly.

“At the polls, Nigerians will once again rise above deception and decisively reject their nemesis. The future belongs to builders, not professional complainers; to patriots, not political tourists; to courage, not cowardly silence in the face of terror.