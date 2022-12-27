Obi appoints Obasanjo’s former aide as presidential campaign boss

Following the resignation of Dr. Doyin Okupe, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appointed a former aide, Akin Osuntokun, as the new Director-General (DG) of his campaign team.

Osuntokun, who would be taking over leadership of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) from Okupe, was a former political adviser to ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo during his administration, serving the government alongside his PCC boss predecessor.

The Labour Party’s new campaign boss’ appointment was announced on Tuesday barely four months after joining the party ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, announced Osuntokun as the new campaign DG after a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee, and several political candidates of the opposition party in attendance,

Abure described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.

Until recently, Osuntokun, who was the former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was the Zonal Coordinator (South) of the campaign council.

He was said to have been picked for the role considering his experience as the Director of the Presidential campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011.

It would be recalled that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja on December 19, 2022 had found Okupe guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, ruling that his action violated the Money Laundering Act.

The court held that Okupe was guilty in counts 34, 35, 36, and 59 and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of a fine.

Okupe, an ally of Obi right from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the duo joined the LP this year, subsequently paid an N13m fine and escaped being jailed.

Okupe, a former aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan, later resigned as the director-general of Obi’s campaigns.

