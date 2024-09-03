Obi advocates for NNPC operations review amid fuel scarcity crisis

The Labour Party former presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called out the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) for its secretive operations amid the worsening fuel scarcity, demanding they come out clean in their operations and financial dealings.



Obi’s statement came after the NNPC declared a financial strain that has placed considerable pressure on the Company and poses a threat to the sustainability of fuel supply.



The Anambra state former governor disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday through his official social media.



Obi said: “Nigerians must stop at nothing in demanding transparency in operations of government especially critical agencies like the state-owned NNPCL whose activities appear to be shrouded in secrecy”.

The former presidential candidate added that the conflicting reports on subsidy payments have left Nigerians in the dark.



“Unsure of what is happening in this all-important company. It is very curious that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) which declared an N3 trillion profit in 2023, is coming up with a bizarre claim of “financial constraints” in supplying fuel”



Obi further criticized the government’s lack of skills to handle the situation, citing the struggles of the Dangote Refinery and other modular refineries to secure crude oil supply, as well as NNPCL’s search for outside operators for its refineries.



“The fuel scarcity crisis, characterized by endless queues, and untold hardship, is a direct result of the government’s ineptitude”



“The $20 billion Dangote Refinery and other Modular Refineries’ struggles to secure crude oil supply and NNPCL’s search for outside operators for its refineries are further proof of this administration’s gross incompetence”



“We demand a better level of transparency in NNPCL’s operations, financial dealings, and plans for the future. The Petroleum Industry Act mandates an open and transparent NNPCL, we should not stand idly by while this government violates our laws.”



“We demand that this administration come clean on these issues and take responsibility for the mess it has created”



“We should not rest until we uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. The Nigerian people deserve better”.