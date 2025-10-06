Obi advocates early certificate verification for 2027 aspirants

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to verify the academic certificates of all political aspirants at least six months before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking amid rising concerns over frequent cases of certificate falsification among Nigerian leaders, Obi stressed that prompt verification is essential to restore integrity in public leadership.

In a statement issued on Monday, he called for electoral reforms mandating every individual seeking public office, whether incumbent or new aspirant, to submit all academic certificates to INEC immediately after party primaries, and no later than six months before the election.

The former Anambra governor emphasized that these certificates, along with details of schools attended, courses studied, and years of attendance, should be made public within 90 days for thorough verification.

Obi added that the same standard should apply to appointed officials, ministers, and aides, noting that dishonesty in leadership often trickles down, eroding integrity across all levels of governance.

“We are now preparing for the 2027 general elections. INEC has enough time to investigate past complaints about various forms of forgery and false claims,” he said.

“We must address certificate forgery with the seriousness and criminality it deserves. Such offenses should not be dismissed as mere procedural matters. We must end the era where forgery and deceit are rewarded with power. True leadership must begin with truth.”

Recalling a recent visit to Indonesia, Obi said he engaged in extensive discussions with key government officials, including ministers and the president, on issues of national development.

According to him, during his visit, he met with the Chairman of Indonesia’s General Elections Commission and asked about the educational qualifications needed to contest elections at every level, from local government all the way to the presidency.

“My team and I asked what happens if someone contests with a forged certificate or falsely claims to have attended a school. The chairman, surprised, said such acts attract immediate disqualification and prosecution as criminal offenses,” Obi recounted.

“He added, ‘If someone can forge a certificate, how can that person be trusted to lead others?’”

Obi lamented that unlike other countries, where forgery results in immediate disqualification, Nigeria’s electoral process fails to uphold similar standards despite having comparable laws.

He criticized INEC for its weak verification of candidates’ certificates before elections and for neglecting to investigate credible forgery allegations afterward, allowing offenders to recontest in subsequent polls.

“When such issues are challenged post-election, courts frequently dismiss them as ‘pre-election matters,’ denying these serious offenses the punishment they deserve,” Obi revealed.

The former Anambra governor described it as deeply troubling that criminals and dishonest individuals pass multiple layers of scrutiny, including security checks, parliamentary screening, and other government vetting processes—without consequence.

He added that the situation worsens when many of these individuals swear affidavits falsely affirming the authenticity of their forged documents.

“Whenever I speak about Nigeria being a crime scene, those involved and their allies quickly attack and blackmail me,” Obi said.

“But how do you tell people that those whose integrity, character, and behavior are supposed to be exemplary have become the source of the nation’s decay? How do you urge young Nigerians to be honest when those they are supposed to emulate are criminals and dishonest?”