Obi accuses FG of targeting oppositions ahead 2027 election

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has accused the Federal Government of unfairly persecuting opposition figures ahead of the 2027 elections, claiming that the actions are aimed at influencing the political landscape.

Obi criticized the arrests and continued detention of some political figures associated with opposition movements, including former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The former Anambra governor suggested that the timing of their arrests, coming as these figures are preparing to oppose the government in 2027, raises serious concerns about the impartiality of the justice system.

“The timing of their arrests, coinciding with their commitment to ensure the current administration is voted out in 2027, raises serious questions. The methods used in their apprehension contradict the principles of the rule of law,” Obi wrote in a statement issued on Monday.

He further argued that the pattern of actions surrounding the El-Rufai case was troubling, citing his movement between different anti-corruption agencies and the Department of State Security as evidence suggesting uncertainty over possible charges.

“The situation surrounding Malam El-Rufai is particularly concerning; his repeated transfers between the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS suggest a desperate search for any charge that might stick, straying dangerously close to a fishing expedition rather than a credible investigation.

Obi stressed that while he supports the fight against corruption, it must be conducted with integrity and transparency, targeting wrongdoing broadly rather than being used as a tool against political rivals.

Obi called for a justice system that guarantees fairness for all citizens and ensures that no one fears persecution for their political beliefs.

He said, “I firmly believe that Nigeria requires a civil and criminal justice system that instills confidence in every citizen—that no one should fear persecution for their political beliefs or actions disapproved by those in power. The criminal trial process must adhere strictly to legal standards. As we approach a critical election period, the government must cease its efforts to undermine political opponents under the pretense of battling corruption, and wrong doing.

“I wholeheartedly support the fight against corruption, and wrong doing, but it must be conducted with integrity and transparency, starting with those currently in power rather than targeting opponents.

A credible anti-corruption and anti wrong doing campaign cannot afford to be selective.