Obaseki’s former aides, council officials pitch tent with Ize-Iyamu

The chances of the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State, has been bolstered with several aides and elected local council officials alleged to have been illegally sacked and forced to resign by the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, pitching tent with the APC candidate.

The aggrieved former officials explained that their action to support the APC candidate’s governorship bid was informed by his campaign manifesto which was reassuring that the state would be in good hands should Ize-Iyamu emerged victorious in the forthcoming election.

The former officials, who took turn to expressed disappointment over ‘oppressive treatment meted on them as punishment for refusing to join the Governor’s late-hour defection to the PDP’ noted that they would leave no stone unturned in working for the victory of the APC candidate at the pools.

They vowed to insist on their choice of the All Progressives Congress and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, stating that the Governor’s intimidation will only fuel their zeal to deliver Ize-Iyamu at the polls.

Addressing the aggrieved former aides and council officials, Ize-Iyamu assured that his team has concluded plans to hire the service of legal professionals and challenge in court the Governor’s illegal denial of due entitlements and other emoluments of the affected officials.

“I will advise the Governor to remember that there is life after politics. Harassing people and denying them what is due to them by law because they exercised their right of association is an act of tyranny that is outside the laws of the State.”

“In a democracy, support is earned through successful persuasion, not force or intimidation. I commend all of you here today for your courage and insistence on your conscience. We will provide legal representation to challenge all the illegalities you have suffered in court and will do everything within our powers to ensure that that the harassment from the Governor and his agents is brought to an end,” he said.

On their part, the Leader of the Uhunmwode LGA Legislative Arm and also the spokesperson of the grassroots politicians, Osarobo Ogbegiere ESQ, alongside the Vice-Chairman of Orhiomwon Local Government Council, Godwin Eleduwa, praised Ize-Iyamu for his leadership and expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious on the 19th of September.

Other APC leaders at the event include former Deputy Governor of Edo State and the Deputy Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase, and member-elect of the Edo Assembly, Hon. Washington Osifo.