Obaseki tasks residents on voluntary COVID-19 testing after Edo death toll jumps

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has advised residents in the state to visit the eighteen screening centers in the state for testing to know their coronavirus status, a move he said, will the government in the early containment of the outbreak.

He explained that the call had become imperative after the state discharged another coronavirus patient from one of its isolation centers which bring the patients successfully treated and reunited with their families and loved ones to fifty-eight.

Obaski, through a statement released to newsmen also revealed that the state recorded another coronavirus related fatalities, a development which brings the number of coronaviruses related deaths in the state to seven.

According to him, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to one hundred and ninety-one, adding that aggressive testing by citizens will help the government in its efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We have discharged one more COVID-19 patient from our isolation centers, bringing the total number of those discharged to 58. Sadly, we recorded a death, making it the 7th fatality. It is important to visit the screening centres in the 18 LGAs to know your status. Stay safe,” the statement said.

Giving the breakdown of the one hundred and ninety-one coronavirus cases in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the infection spread across 13 Local Governments Areas in the state.

According to him, the affected LGAs include Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, and Esan North East.