Obaseki shuts down Edo deputy governor’s office amid successor feud

The dispute between the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has taken a dramatic turn after the governor ordered that the Shaibu’s office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital be shut down completely.

This came days after the civil servants attached to the Deputy Governor’s office were directed to relocate to another building in a Government Residential Area (GRA) in the state.

As gathered, Shaibu was not aware that where his office was has been taken over by the governor and cannot be accessable by him except Obaseki.

Shaibu, as usual on Monday, drove to the office but discovered that the gate to the building at the Government House in Benin, the state capital, was already locked and the premises had become a ghost town.

He arrived for work at the Government House and was shocked to see that the gate leading to his office was under lock and key.

As gathered, he was said to have travelled when the decision was taken and on his arrival, there was no official statement from Obaseki on this new development except that which was issued by the Head Of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor directing that workers at the office should relocate to a new office situated at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

Shuaib said: “Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate. The only people that have official communication are my civil servants. The civil servants have official communication but I don’t. As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate,” he said while on a phone call to a yet-to-be-identified person.

However, sources close to Edo’s number two citizen claimed that the new office is abandoned and in dire need of rehabilitation. Obaseki and Shaibu fell out after the latter indicated interest in running for office of governor of the state when Obaseki had already indicated he had an anointed candidate.

Obaseki had accused his deputy of plotting a coup against him. Shaibu has since denied this and stated that Obaseki is a brother and that he remains loyal to him despite their political differences.

