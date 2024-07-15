Obaseki sacks health commissioner over poor performance

Concerned by the need to satisfy citizens of Edo, the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, over alleged poor performance in the state.

The governor directed Alli to hand over all government documents and resources in his possession to the most senior civil servant within the ministry.

Aside from that, Obaseki approved the appointment of Dr. Roland Igbinoba as his Special Adviser on Special Projects in the state.

The governor’s decision was made public on Monday through a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to newsmen.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the disengagement of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect.

“He is to hand over all government documents and resources in his possession to the most senior civil servant within the Ministry of Health. The government thanks him for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

“The governor is resolute on his finishing strong objective and will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration.

“The governor has also approved the appointment of Dr. Roland Igbinoba as Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, who will support the government in fast-tracking the conclusion of developmental projects across the state.”