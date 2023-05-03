Obaseki sacks commissioners, advisers, others over poor performance

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated appointments of all Special Assistants (SAs) as well as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

As gathered, the governor has directed the Permanent Secretaries o ministries and secretaries of agencies to takeover from the political appointees immediately.

Obaseki, in a statement released by Special Adviser, Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, approved the termination o their appointments on Wednesday during the Weekly Executive Council meeting.

The governor expressed appreciation to members of the council and other affected appointees for their service to the government and people of the state.

The decision came barely a year and a half after the governor swear in eight new commissioners and a Special Adviser with a charge to ensure effective service delivery to the Edo people.

Addressing the appointees, Obaseki said, “You have now taken the oath and allegiance of office; your allegiance is to the people of Edo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not to any other individual. Yes, our party nominated us, but we are responsible to every citizen in Edo State, and should not be partisan in discharging our duties.” He noted, “This exercise today effectively formalizes the harmonisation of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party. We have to come together to work for the interest of Edo people first, above everything else. “You attended the state’s executive retreat and know the emphasis of our government. You know what we have promised to deliver to Edo people, and by God’s grace, we will deliver them. The assurance of remaining in office is to deliver services to the people of Edo State.”

