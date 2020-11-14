Obaseki picks SSG, postpones other appointments to 2021

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reappointed Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and postponed other appointments till next year.

Obaseki said that the appointment of Ogie was the only political appointment that would be made and that other politicians, as well as technocrats seeking to serve the state, should wait till February 2021.

The development came barely 48 hours after he and Philip Shuaibu, were sworn in as the state governor and deputy governor for a second term after been declared winner of the 2020 gubernatorial election.

The statement released on Saturday reads: I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government. This is the only political appointment to be made for now. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021″.

Until his first appointment as SSG in 2016, Ogie was the Director-General of Obaseki’s campaign organisatiion, the post that was said to have endeared him to the governor.

Before the appointment four years ago, he was the Commissioner for Works under the administration of former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.