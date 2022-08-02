Obaseki okays special security formation for forest, market registration, others

Following the increasing insecurity, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has approved the formation of a special forest police and market registration across the state.

Obaseki disclosed that the government were already in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Environment and some other stakeholders to begin the recruitment of the first set of forest police.

According to him, they would support the activities of all the other security agencies and that the government have completed documentation and audit of all our forests in Edo, particularly in Edo South.

Speaking during a special Security Council meeting on yesterday, in Benin, the governor said that Edo State would rejuvenate its forestry laws, last updated 50 years ago.

“Our forestry laws that have not been updated in more than 50 years now have been updated. And part of the provisions of the law is that we will now re-energise the institution of forest guards,’’ he said.

“We have done a flyover of all our forests and as we speak, we have set up a new forestry commission.

“We shall enforce local government laws on market places which stipulate that it is only the local government that is entitled to register markets and shut illegal markets.

“Any place where trading is currently taking place and such place has not been registered will be shut immediately as part of new security measures,’’ he said.

He said that the government in partnership with relevant stakeholders was strengthening the security architecture and adopting various measures to sustain security in the state.

According to him, some of the measures include bush combing, registration of motorbikes and marketplaces, signing of the anti-grazing laws, and residents’ registration, among others.

The governor further stressed that the responsibility of any government in any society is to guarantee the security and safety of the people.

