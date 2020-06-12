Obaseki not backing down from Edo guber race after APC disqualification

The face-off trailing who becomes All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer for Edo governorship election may not end soon after the State governor, Godwin Obaseki, rejected outcome of the party’s screening committee and disclosed that he was not prepared to back down from the primaries.

Obaseki, who appealed to his supporters to remain calm, stated that his campaign for the second term remains and cannot be truncated by anyone.

The governor’s reaction came minutes after chairman of APC gubernatorial screening committee, Jonathan Ayuba, announced on Friday that Obaseki and two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe, have been disqualified from the gubernatorial primaries scheduled for June 22

Ayuba, who disclosed that Osagie Ize-Iyamu was free to contest the poll, said that Obaseki and others were disqualified from the race over discrepancies in the documents presented during screening.

Responding to Ayuba’s committee findings, Obaseki stated that he would not appeal the findings as stated in the party’s constitution since such action would be a futile exercise.

He added that before the committee announced the outcome of its report, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had earlier declared that he was the supreme court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of the party.

The governor, in a statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, his media aide, said: “We have watched the mockery of democratic process, which Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending over in our great party, APC. It has been an unfortunate, disheartening, and dreadful spectacle.

“We had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that I would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.

“It is unfortunate that this open show of shame, illegality, and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into.

“The situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity, and social justice.”At the screening process, which held in Abuja on Friday, Ize Iyamu who bore the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 election was cleared alongside four other candidates”, he added.