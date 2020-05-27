Obaseki maintains optimism on re-election amid party tussle

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed optimism that he will secure reelection despite continuous internal party tussle within the file and ranks of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state.

He explained that despite the odds and some aggrieved party men seeking to frustrate his re-emergence as the party flagbearer to seek reelection, no human being can stop him from returning as the Governor for the second term of four years.

The Guild reports that there had been an internal crisis rocking the ruling APC in Edo State ahead of the June 22 governorship election in the state. The Governor had been on loggerheads with the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the immediate past governor of the state, over the control of the party in Edo.

But, Obaseki, while speaking on Channels Television‘s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, stressed that nothing will interfere with his return tickets as he would emerge victorious and complete his two-term of eight years.

According to him, he would emerge victorious with whatever mode of governorship primaries adopted by the leadership of the party both at the state and national levels.

“I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return. God gave me power. If he wants me to return I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God. It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primaries), I will win,” he said.

The Governor, however, appealed for warring parties to sheath their swords and let peace reign, noting that the election should be devoid of bloodshed.

“We have always canvassed for peace. What are the issues in Edo and what are the issues that cannot be resolved in a democracy? Our concern is to use the resources of the people to develop the state.

“This shouldn’t lead to bloodshed. We will not accept to be cowed and intimidated because some people think that they can manipulate rules and cut corners,” he added.