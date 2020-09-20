Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu in Edo gubernatorial election

Results from Edo State governorship election have started running into a two-horse race, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Godwin Obaseki, leading and closely followed by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Of the 13 Local Governments announced by the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate had polled over 30, 000 votes more than his major contender.

A major setback for the APC in the move to reclaim the seat of power was that its former chairman, Odigie Oyegun, and some other chieftains lost to the PDP candidate at their polling units and results from other locations were not in their favour.

The results of the 13 local governments released by INEC on Sunday were:

Result: Esan West (as announced by INEC)

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

Result: Oredo (as announced by INEC)

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East (as announced by INEC)

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

Result: Etsako West (as announced by INEC)

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

Result: Ovia North-East (as announced by INEC)

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

Result: Owan West (as announced by INEC)

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

Result: Owan East (as announced by INEC)

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

Result: Egor (as announced by INEC)

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

Result: Uhunmwonde (as announced by INEC)

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Result: Ikpoba Okha (as announced by INEC)

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

Result: Esan Central (as corrected by the officer)

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

Result: Esan Central (as announced by INEC)

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,694

Result: Esan North-East (as announced by INEC)

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

6:09 – The election materials for Ward 8, Unit 3, were snatched and voting couldn’t take place, says the returning officer for Igueben Local Government.

Result: Igueben LG (as announced by INEC)

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870