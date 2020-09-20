Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu in Edo gubernatorial election

Results from Edo State governorship election have started running into a two-horse race, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Godwin Obaseki, leading and closely followed by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
Of the 13 Local Governments announced by the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate had polled over 30, 000 votes more than his major contender.
A major setback for the APC in the move to reclaim the seat of power was that its former chairman, Odigie Oyegun, and some other chieftains lost to the PDP candidate at their polling units and results from other locations were not in their favour.
The results of the 13 local governments released by INEC on Sunday were:
Result: Esan West (as announced by INEC)
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
Result: Oredo (as announced by INEC)
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
Esan South-East (as announced by INEC)
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
Result: Etsako West (as announced by INEC)
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
Result: Ovia North-East (as announced by INEC)
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
Result: Owan West (as announced by INEC)
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
Result: Owan East (as announced by INEC)
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
Result: Egor (as announced by INEC)
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
Result: Uhunmwonde (as announced by INEC)
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
Result: Ikpoba Okha (as announced by INEC)
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
Result: Esan Central (as corrected by the officer)
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
Result: Esan Central (as announced by INEC)
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,694
Result: Esan North-East (as announced by INEC)
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
6:09 – The election materials for Ward 8, Unit 3, were snatched and voting couldn’t take place, says the returning officer for Igueben Local Government.
Result: Igueben LG (as announced by INEC)
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870