Obaseki goes through PDP screening ahead governorship primary in Edo

Barely 24 hours after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) granted Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, waiver to contest for public office on the party’s platform, it has also screened the governor to ascertain his eligibility for upcoming gubernatorial primaries.

The party through its Edo state gubernatorial screening committee drilled the governor on Saturday during his visit to the party’s secretariat in Abuja,

Obaseki was screened by the five-man committee led by Kingsley Chinda with Boyele Debekeme as the secretary.

Members of the committee included Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi, and Aishat Hasindu.

The committee had screened three aspirants – Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon ahead of the September 19 election.