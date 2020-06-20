Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. seals 15 buildings over fake permit

The Guild

Foundation distributes coronavirus food relief to 1000 Lagos…

The Guild

SERAP writes Buhari, seeks implementation of 2019 judicial…

The Guild
Politics

Obaseki goes through PDP screening ahead governorship primary in Edo

By The Guild

Barely 24 hours after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) granted Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, waiver to contest for public office on the party’s platform, it has also screened the governor to ascertain his eligibility for upcoming gubernatorial primaries.

The party through its Edo state gubernatorial screening committee drilled the governor on Saturday during his visit to the party’s secretariat in Abuja, 

Obaseki was screened by the five-man committee led by Kingsley Chinda with Boyele Debekeme as the secretary.

Members of the committee included Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi, and Aishat Hasindu.

The committee had screened three aspirants – Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon ahead of the September 19  election.

 

The Guild 1297 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.