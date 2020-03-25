Obaseki goes into self-isolation after contact with Bauchi gov.

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Edo State Government has announced that its Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had gone into self-isolation, to determine his status following the spread of coronavirus amongst notable politicians, in a move which it said was aimed at preventing spread of the virus in the government house and among the people of the state.

It stated that the governor’s recent meetings and close contact with his counterpart from Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for the deadly global pandemic, necessitated his decision to self isolate and submit himself for testing.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, through a statement on Wednesday, explained that though Obaseki is in high spirit and good health, he had sent his samples for testing to determine his status, and cancelled all official meetings and engagements.

“The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus. The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr. Kyari.” the statement said.

Furthermore, he noted that though the governor has as yet nogt shown any symptoms of the virus, he had gone intoself- isolation in line with directives of health experts and so as to mitigate possible spread of the virus among people that may otherwise come in contact with him.