Obaseki discloses plans for post-office, other moves

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans of returning to classroom after the expiration of his second term administration in the state.

Obaseki said that seeking to represent the state at the National Assembly would limit him to serving a segment of Edo after been elected to pilot affairs and lead millions of residents across the state.

The governor revealed his post-governirship era plans during an interview anchored by former president spokesman, Reuben Abati and aired on a national Television station on Tuesday.

He stated that rather than follow the path of his former colleagues that have taken seat at the Senate, his efforts would be concentrated on building next generation of leaders for the country.

The governor argued that the highest position in the state was the governor’s office and that seeking for another electoral position that would limit him to serving a section of Edo would diminish his status in the state.

“I will not be contesting for senatorial seat because it will limit me to one section of the state and for me that does not worth it. I have been elected to lead the state twice, for me, it is enough”.

Obaseki also disclosed that his legal team has started working on plans to counter any issue that might arise at the tribunal particularly of on his major opponent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He noted that violence perpetrated at many of the polling units that led to cancellation of votes by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were due to actions from APC loyalists.

The governor, however, assured residents that his second term would be concentrated on completing ongoing projects and others initiated before the polls.