Obaseki disbands Edo Deputy Gov’s media crew

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved that the media crew attached to the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, be disbanded immediately.

This followed an incident at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, the state capital, on Monday.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in the state, Chris Nehikhare, said the deputy governor’s media crew tried to force their way into the hall where Governor Godwin Obaseki and other invited dignitaries were seated to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum.

“This act was contrary to the accreditation protocol that had been established for media coverage of the event.

“The orchestrated and stage-managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable,” the statement partly read.

The government also directed the Ministry of Communication and Orientation to handle the media coverage of the activities of Shaibu’s office.

It would be recalled that the deputy governor stormed out of the venue of the programme after some of his aides were denied entry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

