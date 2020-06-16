Obaseki casts Edo APC setback blame on Oshiomhole

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has cast the blame of political sets back which All Progressives Congress (APC) has been witnessing in the state on National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who he said, his ambition was been driven by fear of losing political relevance in Edo.

He also accused Oshiomhole of using the party machinery to intimidate those he considered educated and had more substance outside the political arena, which he attributed as one his major albatross against the former governor which led to his disqualification by the party’s screening committee.

Obaseki maintained that the APC failed in its primary responsibility to institutionalized the principle of checks and balances in its structure and that such emboldened people like Oshiomhole who he alleged had been taken steps affecting the party negatively.

Speaking with State House Correspondents on Tuesday while on his way out of the Presidential Villa when he announced the resignation of his membership from APC, the embattled governor stressed that Oshiomhole and APC screening committee never provided a playing ground for all aspirants in Edo.

Obaseki, who until his resignation as a party member was the only APC governor in the South-South geopolitical zone, argued that for Nigeria to move forward, the country must rid the political space off people with blinded ambition.

“He has not provided a level playing ground even in the selection process, the disqualification process: what is the basis for disqualifying someone like Chris Ogiemwonyi?

“You are afraid of people who are educated because you didn’t go to school. You are afraid of people who have something to offer because all he knows how to offer is brigandage, crisis. So for us, Nigeria has to move forward beyond some of the characters who are currently overseeing our political polity and they are scared.

“They are scared that when people of substance; people who are proven and have succeeded in other aspects of life come into politics, they will be history.

“For me, this fight is not about grabbing political power, it’s not about me, it’s not about trying to prove a sense of importance, no. It’s for us, 21 years into this Republic, democracy must mature, but as democracy is maturing, we now need to begin to show that politics cannot and should not be the preserve of a certain character of people.

“People of accomplishment, people of knowledge, people of character must also be accommodated in the political space. You don’t have to be a ruffian to be a politician, you don’t have to be a brigand to be a politician, you don’t have to be a thief to be a politician”, he said.