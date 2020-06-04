Obaseki appoints new communication commissioner after Ohonbamu’s resignation

By News Desk,

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has appointed a public relation officer, Stewart Efe, as new Commissioner for Communication and Orientation after resignation of Paul Ohonbamu from the office recently.

Efe appointment came days after Ohonbamu resigned his appointment as commissioner under the present administration in the state though, the later’s resignation was linked to dispute between the state’s governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole which has continue spilling hatred among party followers.

In a statement released on Thursday by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Obaseki explained that the appointment was to ensure that the officer do not remian vacant after the resignation Ohonbamu.

Until his appointment, the new commissioner was the Public Relations Officer at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu in Benin City, the state capital.

Efe, who hails from Ward 9 in Egor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, contested the chairmanship position in Egor during the last local government elections but stepped down for party interest.