Obaseki absent as Okpebholo, deputy takeover governance in Edo

The outgoing Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, was notably absent during the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of his successor, Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Denis Idahosa.



Obaseki, whose tenure ended on Monday, was reported to have been apart from his deputy for several days and has not been in communication. This absence has fueled speculation that he may still be unsettled by the election’s outcome.



It will be recalled that during the election, Obaseki endorsed Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He has consistently expressed the belief that the September gubernatorial election was rigged, asserting that the party’s mandate was stolen by its rivals.



The former governor confirmed his stance in a speech delivered just a day after the election, stating that the electoral process had been compromised.



He said, “In an exercise which came to a climax yesterday, the attractive thing about democracy is the power it bestows to choose who governs them, therefore when the power is patently seized from the people. it is not just a tragedy but a travesty, regrettably, the outcome of the September 21 election daunted the spirit of many Edo people who feel powerless in the face of the brute force on the institution that is supposed to protect them”



He added, “It is obvious to the least of despairing to the amount of impunity and reckless disregard of process and law that was displayed in the gubernatorial election”.



However, Obaseki’s deputy Philip Shaibu, was present alongside other dignitaries in the inauguration ceremony of Okpebholo.



While addressing claims that Obaseki was out of the state earlier on Tuesday, Shaibu stated on a popular TV program that he was prepared to transfer power to the governor-elect, with or without the outgoing governor’s presence.



“I am deeply happy that today has come, and I am going to be handing over to a new deputy governor. Normally, if the governor is not there, the deputy governor will hand it over. So whether he is there or not, I am ready to hand over,” he said.



He also disclosed the status of his relationship with Obaseki, saying, “The governor and I have been apart. He does not communicate with me, and we don’t talk. It is very unfortunate.”



“ This is the first time in Edo State that a Governor and his deputy will have to part without talking to each other.



“I made an effort. I have not been seeing him at the Government House in the last four days,” added.



The reinstated former deputy governor revealed that he has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), justifying his decision as a commitment to the party he helped establish in Edo State.



“Yes, I am back in the APC. I am one of the young guys who started the APC in Edo State. Out of loyalty, I followed my governor.



“I left the APC for the PDP, not because I wanted to, but because I was loyal to Obaseki. I left APC because of him, and now, I am back to the APC because of him.



“I thank him for the opportunity to reunite with my mentor, Oshiomhole, with whom I disagreed because of Obaseki.”