Obasa’s son, 56 others emerge as LG candidates running mates

Ahead of July 12 council poll, the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked Abdulganiyu, son of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, Abiola Omisore, and 55 others as the Vice Chairmanship candidates for for the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Developments Area (LCDAs).

The party picked the young Obasa as the running mate to the Agege local government chairmanship candidate, Azeez Tunde, popularly called Disco, after being forced to drop his ambition of replacing the outgoing chairman, Kola Ogunjobi.

Aside from him, the party picked another chairmanship aspirant, Abiola Omisore, as the running mate to Akeem Dauda, who emerged during the primary as the candidate for the poll.

Also considered for the vice chairmanship ticket is the incumbent Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja, Ladi Oluwaloni, who lost the council primary to Abiodun Agbaje.

As gathered Oluwaloni, who was among the five council chairmen that were denied return ticket by the party members, is yet to accept the position considering that he was already serving as the chairman for the council.

The council chairman’s name was released in an advertorial published by the party on Thursday as members awaited the outcome of the appeal’s committee findings on the primary conducted by the former national legal adviser for the party, Babatunde Ogala.

This development, it was learnt, has been kicked against by the party members who indicated that the move was to silence aspirants who were allegedly denied access to contest the poll held recently at the party secretariat in ACME, Ikeja.

Accepting the position, Obasa described it as an opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Agege local government.

In a statement released on Thursday after his name was published by the party, he said: “I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agege Local Government Area for nominating me as the Vice Chairmanship candidate in the forthcoming local government election.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to Alhaji Azeez Tunde (Disco), the party’s Chairmanship candidate, for his leadership and support.

“I deeply appreciate the unwavering backing of the women and youth in Agege, whose encouragement has been instrumental in my emergence as the Vice Chairmanship candidate.

“To all residents of Agege, I say a big thank you for your steadfastness and prayers. I remain confident in your continued support and optimistic about earning your votes on July 12, 2025”.