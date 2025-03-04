Obasa’s return is victory for democracy – APC

Following the reappointment of Mudashiru Obasa, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has welcomed his return as Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, describing it as a victory for democracy.

This came barely 5-hours after Mojisola Meranda bowed down her shield, resigning as the first female speaker in history with a short-lived tenure of 49 days.

Reacting to the unexpected development, APC noted that Obasa’s comeback was attained through the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanism and members, who sacrificed their personal ambition for a common goal.

In a statement issued by the democratic body’s Lagos chapter spokesperson, Oluseye Oladejo, explained that the party refrained from interfering in the legislature’s affairs, but when the conflict escalated, the house sought its counsel as all 36 lawmakers are APC members.

Oladejo added that the party intervened in the crisis by meeting with all members and offering practical solutions, which he described as “sacrificial, stabilizing” that prioritized the state’s interest.

While highlighting the hurdles faced by members during the leadership crisis, the spokesperson stated that lessons have been learnt from the past incident and the house has been reunited and strengthened by renewed commitment and vigor to serve the state better.

According to the statement, “We wish to congratulate the good people of Lagos State, most especially members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the leadership and general members of APC for finding an amiable solution to the rift within the House of Assembly”

“As a truly Democratic Party, we refrained from needless interference in the affairs of the legislature whose independence we hold in high esteem. However, the house deferred to the party when the conflict festered and defied all suggestions for settlement”

“We want to put it on record that the members of the house officially briefed the party about the untoward development and requested wise counsel from the party just a few days ago. It is noteworthy that 39 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are APC members who won elections on our platform and are irrevocably committed to deliver on their mandate”

“We commend all the members for jettisoning personal interests in favor of our collective overall goals and aspirations.

There’s no doubt that lessons have been learnt from the past incident and the house has been reunited and strengthened by renewed commitment and vigor to serve the state better”

“Overall, it is a victory for democracy and underscored the sophistication of Lagos politics which is heads and shoulders above common standards. By this token, it’s clear that the opposition rejoiced too early over a storm in a teacup and will hopefully put their propaganda machinery in check”