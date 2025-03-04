Obasa’s return is good omen for 2027 election- Group

Following the reappointment of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the political group, Lagos West Solidarity Forum, has described the return of the lawmaker representing Agege as a good omen for party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, meanwhile, showered praise on President Bola Tinubu for his paternal role in restoring peace to the legislative arm of the state.

In a statement signed by the Convener, Kunle Familola, yesterday, they applauded Tinubu for heeding the voice of reason to quickly address the crisis in Lagos political arena, to restore unity and hope for a better society in the state.

The group further appreciated the efforts of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, for their role in resolving the feud that polarized the Lagos State House of Assembly following Obasa’s impeachment.

According to the group, the impact of these leaders in resolving the issue was well appreciated and commended, saying it shows their desire for a peaceful society.

“As the crisis within the Assembly has been resolved with Obasa’s return, it is necessary for all conflicting parties to sheathe their swords, unite as one family, and restrategize ahead of the 2027 election, most importantly the 2027 Presidential Election, in which Tinubu is seeking reelection.

“Undoubtedly, Obasa remains a pivotal figure in Tinubu’s reelection bid, highlighting the need for the ‘House’ to be in order for the success of all”.