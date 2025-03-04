32.6 C
Lagos
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
Politics

Obasa’s return is good omen for 2027 election- Group

By MONSURUDEEN OLOWOOPEJO

0
7

Following the reappointment of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the political group, Lagos West Solidarity Forum, has described the return of the lawmaker representing Agege as a good omen for party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, meanwhile, showered praise on President Bola Tinubu for his paternal role in restoring peace to the legislative arm of the state.

In a statement signed by the Convener, Kunle Familola, yesterday, they applauded Tinubu for heeding the voice of reason to quickly address the crisis in Lagos political arena, to restore unity and hope for a better society in the state.

The group further appreciated the efforts of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, for their role in resolving the feud that polarized the Lagos State House of Assembly following Obasa’s impeachment.

According to the group, the impact of these leaders in resolving the issue was well appreciated and commended, saying it shows their desire for a peaceful society.

“As the crisis within the Assembly has been resolved with Obasa’s return, it is necessary for all conflicting parties to sheathe their swords, unite as one family, and restrategize ahead of the 2027 election, most importantly the 2027 Presidential Election, in which Tinubu is seeking reelection.

“Undoubtedly, Obasa remains a pivotal figure in Tinubu’s reelection bid, highlighting the need for the ‘House’ to be in order for the success of all”.

Previous article
Bandits kidnap Army varsity don, others in Yobe
Next article
Driver, assistant die after tanker explosion in Oyo

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.