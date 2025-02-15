Obasa’s removal beyond financial issues inside Lagos Assembly

The strategy adopted in the removal of the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, may have signal an end to the peace and harmony that had existed among politicians under the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after fresh facts emerged that the allegations raised against Obasa were.just coverup for the bigger fight that is already brewing within the party structures.

The grievances that resulted in Obasa’s removal was said to have started by some party members, who were mostly core Lagos indigenes but aggrieved that non-indigenes have become so powerful that they held juicy public offices and sideline the true Lagosians who lay claim to the state ownership through their family lineage.

To achieve their goal after realizing that President Bola Tinubu, who was the apex leader for the state now has his eyes fixed on making Nigeria work again, will not have time to labour on Lagos politics, sources said that the aggrieved APC members considered Obasa as a major hurdle that must be scaled to actualize their goal to takeover all offices beginning from the 2025 local government election in the state.

Knowing that the number three citizen of Lagos will be hard to remove from the seat, the party members waited for when the house would have gone on recess and Obasa would have traveled abroad for other engagements.

Understanding that the allegations could be contested just like the former speaker have approached the State High Court, Ikeja to seek redress, they attributed the removal to what they believe would interest tak payers in Lagos.

Corroborating this yesterday, a Non-governmental organizations, Good Governance for Lagos Group, stated that the perpetrators were not only the 32 lawmakers that voted during the emergency plenary on January 13th, 2025.

The group added that other players were alleged to be a former Senator, former Ambassador and former Minister from Lagos Central Senatorial District; another former two-term Senator from Lagos East & West Senatorial Districts, former gubernatorial aspirant and former commissioner in Lagos State; a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly who is also a serving senator and three top notch officials of the Lagos State Government.

In a statement e-signed They noted that the perpetrators jubilated that the former speaker was removed including politicians that felt that they have lost out in the equations.

According to the organization, “These cabals have broken into cells with the recruitment of serving and former members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, a few members of the House of Representatives led by a four-term ranking member who notably served in the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council; top State Party Executive Committee members; some Council Chairmen and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members.

“The twin projects – ‘RESIST TINUBU’ and ‘OBASA MUST GO’ have gained tractions amongst some prominent traditional rulers who have come into the process strongly. One of the traditional rulers who against traditional lineage arrangements was foisted on his kingdom by Asiwaju is quoted as saying “Lagos for Lagos has started and we are set to rescue Lagos from _’a to hun rin wa’._

“Each cooperating Lagos Assembly member received $25,000 each from a former Commissioner of Local Government Service Commission, now a serving State Lawmaker, the week before the removal of Obasa and are still waiting to receive N50,000,000k each after the dust of the removal finally settles. The money is still being held by a reputable monarch from the rich kingdom in the Central Senatorial District.

“The fund handover from government was coordinated by a former Senator of Lagos West District who was also a former commissioner and former gubernatorial aspirant in Lagos State.

“The funds released to the cabal by the same man who was just appointed by President Tinubu, also cover the cost of media hypes and propaganda against the President, his wife, and Obasa.

“The lawmakers have been assured and guaranteed that a standoff with the President will not in anyway diminish their political ambitions in the future.

“Obasa’s removal was openly celebrated during a meeting at the Lagos State secretariat of APC. An LCDA Chairman who was attending a meeting with the State Chairman was seen jubilantly speaking and making calls to some unknown media men to start spreading the breaking news.

“The weeks ahead will be interesting as the cells of opposition against the President stick to their agenda of a new order beginning with 2025 local government elections, party congresses and resilient posture to ‘bring down the roof’ if need be.

“A Party Stalwart at the Acme Road secretariat of APC, who was famous for supporting Jandor Movement before 2022 State Congress of the party, was quoted as having said; “we will see how Tinubu will handle this situation. It is left for him to either build or collapse the party in Lagos”.

“Some party leaders have opined that discipline, loyalty and respect for leadership has broken down totally in the party and the GAC that is supposed to superintend in advisory capacity over happenings in government and the party no longer serves that interest because of sharp political differences and biases as many of them have their biological children as Council Chairmen, members of the House of Assembly and Commissioners.

“Political watchers and residents of Lagos are watching with keen interests, the political permutations that would solve the riddles of political equation of Lagos State from 2025, going forward”.